Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to not work together in Lefty?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to be paired opposite Abhishek in Lefty since it is a home production. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to be paired opposite Abhishek in Lefty since it is a home production.

Abhishek Bachchan is preparing big time for his so-called lead comeback in films with Prabhudeva’s ‘Lefty’. Bachchan Jr is not only acting in this film, but he is also co-producing it with his close friend Bunty Walia. A little birdy from our Bollywood circuit has informed us that since it is a home-production, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to be paired opposite Abhishek. This news made us quite happy since we really want to see the real couple on reel, and because both of them look great together!

Also read | We’d be happy: Abhishek Bachchan on Bachchan family working in a film together

However, we have recently learned that Aishwarya might not be a part of this film, and if our sources are to be believed, they’ve said, “Abhishek is looking out for a fresh face for the film.” Our other sources have gone ahead and told us that this could be his decision because he wants to be the main face of the film.

More from the world of Entertainment:



Lefty is a sci-fi film whose story revolves around an eccentric guy who is left-handed just like Abhishek in real life. We are much excited to see Abhishek in full form and how we wish we could see the power couple together in the film. But we are keeping our fingers crossed as the female lead of the film is not yet officially declared, so there could be slight chances that we might see Aishwarya too! For now, both of them are preparing to ring in the New Year in Dubai, so we are expecting to see a lot of their pictures for sure!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd