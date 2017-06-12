Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to re-create the Guru magic in Anurag Kashyap’s next?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in talks to star in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in talks to star in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s chemistry in the 2007 film Guru was spectacular and appreciated by fans and critics alike. In a recent interview, Abhishek said that he and his wife, Aishwarya, are in early talks regarding filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production. Seems like they are all set to create magic on screen again but they still chose to not disclose any details about the project.

Aishwarya had earlier confirmed that the duo was approached by Kashyap to star in a film titled Gulab Jamun, to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. However, when asked about the status of the project, Abhishek told reporters last night, “That film is not Anurag’s film. It is by a new director and he (Anurag) will be producing it. We are still discussing it. We can’t announce anything yet. I have always maintained that it is better if the film’s producer announces it,”Abhishek said during an event to celebrate 20 years of Border.

The film was directed by JP Dutta, who also gave Abhishek his Bollywood break with the 2000 drama Refugee. “After few months of the release of Border, JP saab came to me and offered me my first film. I am here as an actor today because of him and JP films. I owe them everything,” the 41-year-old actor said. Asked about the trend of remakes and sequels, the Dhoom actor said, “I think a film like Border is still very fresh in everybody’s minds, so it will be difficult to remake that. Today, sequels are in trend but there is only one person who can make a sequel to Border and it is JP sir. If he says no, then I guess there will be no sequels.” Border, released in June 1997, had Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie was based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd