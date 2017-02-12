Abhishek Bachchan’s candid moment with Amitabh and Jaya is truly adorbs. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a candid moment he had with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya. Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram to share a candid moment he had with his parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya.

Abhishek Bachchan recently posted a beautiful moment with his dad Amitabh Bachchan and mom Jaya Bachchan on his Instagram account. The three seem to be watching something on the phone and enjoying a private moment. The picture and the caption itself gives us a warm fuzzy feeling.

There have been many occasions when the Bachchan family has given us major family goals. From the recent throwback photographs that Big B posted on Abhishek’s birthday or the many clicks that we saw of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan that went viral, it has given us a peak into what many consider ‘The First Family of Bollywood,’ In fact, Senior Bachchan had shared a blog recounting his son’s birth and how the love and care that he saw in his family still remains intact.

The latest moment between the son and the parents was captured by none other than Abhishek’s big sister, Shweta Nanda. The Guru actor shared the picture on Instagram with caption, “No matter how big you become, to them, you’ll always be their baby. #parents Photo courtesy – the big sis.” There is just so much swag in this single picture.

Check out some more pictures of the Bachchans.

Film star Amitabh Bachchan, with his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Express archive photo by RD Rai Express archive photo by RD Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan before they were stars

Express archive photo by RD Rai Express archive photo by RD Rai

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan shares a father-son moment on plane

Then and now moment of daddy Bachchan with his kids!

The Bachchan’s during a family trip.

Abhishek was last seen in film Housefull 3, and is currently busy with his sports teams Chennaiyin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

However, what keeps this actor in the spotlight is his witty replies to the many netizens who love to troll him every now and then. Some of his replies were so good that we thought it was worthy of being used as one liners in his films.

