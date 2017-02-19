Abhishek-Amitabh Bachchan are giving us serious father-son relationship goals. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan shared a nostalgic picture with father Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan shared a nostalgic picture with father Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one father-son duo from the industry who continue to make us jealous with their impeccable compatibility. Abhishek took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the caption, “Never, never, never leave an opportunity to hug your parents…. Even if it takes them by surprise!” Well, this definitely gives a good sneak-peek into the kind of relationship the duo shares.

The actor has been sharing a couple of pictures for sometime now. Earlier, Junior Bachchan shared an adorable picture of him, Big B and Jaya Bachchan along with which he wrote, “No matter how big you become, to them, you’ll always be their baby.” On the occasion of his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a blog recounting his son’s birth and how the love and care that he saw in his family still remains intact.

In fact, Amitabh Bachchan even mentioned that the shadow of his superstardom has loomed upon his actor son from the moment he was born. He added that the responsibility and expectations of being a son of a public figure is a burden, which Abhishek till date, continues to bear.

Abhishek and Amitabh has created magic every time they have come together. From films like Bunty Aur Babli or Sarkar to red-carpet events, their on-screen and off-screen presence has been giving major family goals.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in film Housefull 3, and is currently busy with his sports teams Chennaiyin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Amitabh, on his part, has Sarkar 3 and would soon begin shooting for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

