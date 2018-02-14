Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai: When the star son met the beauty queen

While filming Guru, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai realised they wanted to spend their lives together. While filming Guru, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai realised they wanted to spend their lives together.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are the ‘it’ couple of the Hindi film industry. While Abhishek was engaged to Karisma Kapoor at one time, Aishwarya had a tumultuous affair with the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Both Abhi and Ash ended up together because they thought they were a great match.

The two didn’t fall for each other right off the bat though. There was some conversation, which bloomed into a solid friendship, which further blossomed into love. The actors had starred together in movies Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho. But things really started to move in the right direction while they were shooting for Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2. And while filming Guru, they realised they wanted to spend their lives together.

Abhishek reportedly proposed Aishwarya with the same ring the two had exchanged in the movie, Guru. Now that’s romantic. The two exchanged vows on April 20, 2007.

Despite trying their best to keep things intimate, the wedding was covered intensively by the media. Many celebrities were not invited to the grand wedding. In fact, Bollywood had gone out on a limb and called them discourteous for not doing the same. After their wedding, the two starred in the Mani Ratnam movie Raavan together.

On November 16, 2011, the couple was blessed with their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya took a break from movies for a few years and made her comeback with the action-thriller Jazbaa in 2015, where she starred alongside Irrfan Khan. And more than a decade later, their love is still going strong.

