Abhishek Bachchan relives throwback moment when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said ‘yes’, and it is adorbs

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dating rumours went rife right after they shoot together for “Kajra Re” and then when they went on to work in Mani Ratnam’s Guru, we were kind of sure that this time the rumours are going to be true. We weren’t wrong as the two soon got married.

Now, after 10 years, Abhishek has relived his ‘romantic’ days by sharing the precise moment when Aishwarya, former beauty queen and a leading lady of Bollywood, said ‘Yes’ to him for marriage. Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to share the moment. The 40-year-old romantic husband, wrote: “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said ‘yes’.” How sweet!

10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said “yes”. 💍❤️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 13, 2017

All of it just seems like yesterday. B-town was abuzz with the warm chemistry that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai shared on screen and now they have grown together to become Bollywood’s power couple. The two are about to complete 10 years of wedded life on April 20, and their bond is only growing by the day. Never did we feel that they are not as lovable as they were back then.

Take a look at some pictures of Aishwarya and Abhishek:

This Bachchan couple tied the knot in 2007 in a private ceremony attended by mainly family and very close friends. They later threw a lavish Bollywood bash. Their wedding hogged headlines and they became the talk of the town too.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s sizzling chemistry on-screen has also been seen in a number of films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan and Guru where they have been paired opposite each other. And now that Aishwarya is back to acting after a sabbatical of 5 years, we just cannot wait for the couple to come on-screen together yet again.

The couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011, four years after their marriage. Just like her mom and dad, even Aaradhya Bachchan is a total celebrity and is often spotted by the shutterbugs with her parents.

Well, with such a beautiful journey on screen and off it too, here’s an ode to their wonderful life together!

