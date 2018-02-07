Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan are making the most of their Australian vacation

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in Australia. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are in Australia.

It seems Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is making the most of his Australian vacation. Some pictures of Abhishek spending perfect family time with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have emerged on social media. In fact, a few fans are bowled over by the way these Bollywood A-listers are leading a normal, non-celebrity sort life abroad. Well, it seems this was Junior Bachchan’s perfect getaway from the hustle bustle of Mumbai.

Last week, Aishwarya, along with Abhishek and Aaradhya, was in Sydney, Australia where she attended a Longines event. While the former beauty queen turned heads at the event, Abhishek seemed stunned with Australia as he shared a few pictures from the destination on his Instagram handle.

While Abhishek Bachchan has signed Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, also starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai has been busy shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film Fanney Khan.

I love how this person describes Abhishek and Aishwarya as being ‘down to earth’ here. It just shows that their values go way beyond their celebrity status pic.twitter.com/3dk63z6Jge — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) February 6, 2018

So Beautiful . Oh sorry !!!

So Aishwarya ❤❤❤#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/9pxi5hTo1e — BHUVAN VERMA (@vermabhuvan) February 3, 2018

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among 112 of women who were facilitated by President Ram Nath Kovind for their exceptional contribution in various fields.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd