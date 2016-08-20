Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not part of Sarkaar 3: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma says actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who starred in Sarkaar Raj, will not return for the third installment of the film franchise. Ram Gopal Varma says actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who starred in Sarkaar Raj, will not return for the third installment of the film franchise.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who starred in Sarkaar Raj, will not return for the third installment of the film franchise.

Director Ram Gopal Varma says he will launch the first look of the film on August 26.

Sarkar 3 first look will be launched on 26th August. Going by the story both Abhishek and Aishwarya will not be featuring in this segment,” the 54-year-old director tweeted.

Sarkar which released in 2005 was the first film in the series and saw Amitabh Bachchan playing the protagonist. It is still not clear whether Big B will return for the upcoming thriller.

“Scale of Sarkar 3 will be much more larger and intense than the earlier two… Rest of the cast details will be soon announced,” Ram Gopal Varma further wrote.

Recently actor Manoj Bajpayee had appreciated the director for being a his mentor.

“‘Budhia Singh–Born To Run’ is a tribute to my mentors Ram Gopal Varma and Barry John. They have played a very important role in shaping my career as an actor. It was their conviction and belief in me that really made me think I can act. Without their support, maybe I wouldn’t have reached where I am today,” Manoj said in a statement here.

It was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who was Manjo Bajpayee’s acting guru atBarry John Theatre. Manoj Bajpayee still believes it was his belief in him which made him walk so far in his career.

