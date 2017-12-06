Abhishek Bachchan’s adorable post on niece Navya Naveli’s birthday just cannot be missed, see photo

Abhishek Bachchan writes a lovely message for Navya Naveli on her birthday. Abhishek Bachchan writes a lovely message for Navya Naveli on her birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan’s darling little granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned a year older on Wednesday. And as we were expecting the doting grandpa to wish his beautiful granddaughter on social media, we were treated with Abhishek Bachchan’s heartfelt note for his niece instead. Presumably, Amitabh missed on wishing Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya on social media as the actor has taken off to Thailand for the shoot of his next Thugs of Hindostan also starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

Abhishek shared a childhood photo of Navya who has turned 20 today and wrote, “When did you grow from this to the elegant lady you are today? When did you grow from mamu picking you up from the airport to you coming to pick him up at the airport? When did you grow from mamu singing you to sleep to both of us staying up all night dancing? When did you grow from mamu shopping for you to you being my official shopper? When did you grow to decide that mamu still can’t treat you like the little bundle you used to be? When? To my favourite, to my niece, to my Navya….Happy 20th Birthday little lady. Mamu loves you very much. P.S. I have my shopping list ready. Please be prepared! 😉.”

Earlier, we had witnessed Navya and Amitabh’s bond when the young lady went for a stroll with her maternal grandad at his residence, Jalsa. The two walked hand in hand with bright smiles on their faces. Also, the Shehenshah of Bollywood addresses Shweta’s children Agatsya and Navya as ‘apples of my heart’.

Navya has been hogging the limelight for a long time now and has become a social media star already. The 20-year-old has become a favourite of the paparazzi and following her footsteps is Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter Aaradhya who knows how to pose for the shutterbugs better than any of her family members.

