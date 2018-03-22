Amitabh Bachchan was reminded of his grandfather after he saw Abhishek’s Manmarziyaan look

Abhishek Bachchan’s look from Manmarziyaan reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his grandfather. Abhishek Bachchan’s look from Manmarziyaan reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his grandfather.

Abhishek Bachchan is returning to the silver screen with Manmarziyaan after a long sabbatical. The Anurag Kashyap directorial stars Abhishek along with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal and his turban look from the film was recently released on social media.

This look reminded Amitabh Bachchan of his grandfather and he was quick to share the similarities between the three generations with his son. In an Instagram post shared by Abhishek, the similarities between Khazan Singh Suri (Amitabh Bachchan’s maternal grandfather), Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek can be seen. Abhishek captioned the photo as, “So my father sends me this photo. That’s my great grand father (my father’s nanaji), dad and yours truly.. 3 generations! #Manmarziyaan #itsinourblood #punjabi”.

With the three generations sporting a turban, Abhishek feels it’s in their blood and if the photo is any proof, they can all pull off the look really well.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in 2016’s Housefull 3 and with this film, he returns to the world of films after a long gap of 2 years. The film’s shooting is already underway. Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu have constantly been sharing pictures from the sets of the film on their social media accounts.

Manmarziyaan will release on September 7.

