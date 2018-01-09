Sonam Kapoor cannot wait to see father Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan teaming up in Abhinav Bindra biopic

Sonam Kapoor cannot wait for Harshvardhan Kapoor’s first biopic based on Abhinav Bindra. Sonam Kapoor cannot wait for Harshvardhan Kapoor’s first biopic based on Abhinav Bindra.

Sonam Kapoor is extremely excited to see her father and brother, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, working on the same project. The actors would be sharing screen space in Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. While Harshvardhan will play the lead, Anil Kapoor will play his on-screen father.

Recently, Harshvardhan shared, “Another incredible retelling of one man’s perseverance and dedication to his art! I can’t wait to see the magic Dad and Harsh create. @HarshKapoor_ @AnilKapoor” commenting on the same, Sonam wrote, “For someone who’s chased perfection all his life, @Abhinav_Bindra can be a hard man to please to some. But I think he’s happy with the writing… Shoot begins fall 2018 @anilkapoor #BindraTheBiopic #BindraTheMovie”

Sharing his excitement about sharing the screen space with father, Anil Kapoor, the actor wrote in his earlier post, “Going to be sharing screen space for the first time with my dad in my next movie #Bindra. I’m happy to be working with my dad, but also nervous because of his stature as an actor #MixedBagOfEmotions I look forward to learning from him and also making memories. This movie just got a whole lot more special #LetsDoThis”

An excited Sonam also tweeted. She wrote, “Another incredible retelling of one man’s perseverance and dedication to his art! I can’t wait to see the magic Dad and Harsh create. @HarshKapoor_ @AnilKapoor”

Check out all the tweets from Harshvardhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor here.

For someone who’s chased perfection all his life, @Abhinav_Bindra can be a hard man to please to some. But I think he’s happy with the writing… Shoot begins fall 2018 @anilkapoor #BindraTheBiopic #BindraTheMovie pic.twitter.com/eDN49ZAqt8

— Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 5, 2018

Another incredible retelling of one man’s perseverance and dedication to his art! I can’t wait to see the magic Dad and Harsh create. @HarshKapoor_@AnilKapoorhttp://t.co/cppiXiutyr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2018

Abhinav Bindra’s biopic would be Harshvardhan’s third film. He has been working on his second film Bhavesh Joshi, directed by Trapped maker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Announcing the release date on Instagram, Harshvardhan earlier wrote, “I’m so thrilled to let you guys know that my second film has a release date! On 25th May 2018, #VikramAdityaMotwane, the crew and I will be bringing you a bada** vigilante movie. Can’t wait to share it with you… we’ve been working on this passion project for a while and it’s time everyone experienced this genre #MotwaneKapoorSummer2018 Written by Vikramaditya Motwane Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Koranne Music by Amit Trivedi Produced by Madhu Mantena Vikas Bahl Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane @fuhsephantom.”

