Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens new account, Twitter suspends it too

Twitter is in no mood to entertain Abhijeet Bhattacharya as within hours of returning to micro-blogging site, the Bollywood playback singer’s account was suspended again. This happened five days after Abhijeet’s verified account was suspended over his offensive tweets against JNU student Shehla Rashid, Abhijeet on Monday afternoon re-joined Twitter with a new account.

But by evening, the new account was suspended. The singer had by then only posted one tweet and shared a video. In the video, he had said that he, along with others, would eliminate all the anti-India voices. “Bharat mata ki jai, vande mataram. There’s been an effort to curb my voice. My voice is against those who chant slogans against India, Indian army. We all are together, united. I have started this new Twitter account till my verified account is not active again. You follow me on this account only rest are fake. They are causing me trouble. Boliye jai hind, bharat mata ki jai. I am back. We will together eliminate all those which raise voice against the country,” Abhijeet said in the video.

On May 22, Abhijeet spewed venom at some women Twitter users, including Rashid, which prompted some of the netizens to lodge a complaint with Twitter. “Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijeet had to delete his tweet. His Twitter account has also been suspended,” Rashid had tweeted.

Abhijeet had previously re-tweeted about the JNU student, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client… big racket.” In another tweet, he had insulted a woman Twitter user when she called him out for his incendiary tweets, where he wrote, “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there… Will do the favourite pose.”

After users reported him for using “inappropriate” and “insulting” language, Twitter took an action against him and suspended his account. Abhijeet is a serial offender and was earlier arrested for offensive tweets against a woman journalist.

