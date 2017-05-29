Abhijeet Bhattacharya is back on Twitter, says will eliminate voices against India

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account was suspended last week. Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account was suspended last week.

Less than a week after Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Twitter account was suspended over his offensive tweets against JNU student Shehla Rashid, the playback singer has re-joined the micro-blogging site with a new account. Bhattacharya shared a small video on his new account, saying that people are trying to “curb” his voice, but he, along with others, will eliminate those who raise voice against the country.

“Bharat mata ki jai, vande mataram. There’s been an effort to curb my voice. My voice is against those who chant slogans against India, Indian army. We all are together, united. I have started this new Twitter account till my verified account is not active again. You follow me on this account only rest are fake. They are causing me trouble. Boliye jai hind, bharat mata ki jai. I am back. We will together eliminate all those which raise voice against the country,” Abhijeet said.

#VandeMatram

🙏 I am back 🙏#Antinationals can’t stop my voice,

salute to #IndianArmy.

this is my new twitter account..rests r fake pic.twitter.com/MMWiFBKa9d — Abhijeet (@singerabhijeet) May 29, 2017

On Tuesday last week, Twitter suspended his handle after users accused the 58-year-old singer of using “inappropriate” and “insulting” language. “Account Suspended: This account has been suspended…,” stated the message from Twitter on his handle.

Also read | Twitter is anti-Modi, anti-Hindu: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya after ban

On May 22, Abhijeet spewed venom at some women Twitter users, including Rashid, which prompted some of the netizens to lodge a complaint with Twitter. “Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijeet had to delete his tweet. His Twitter account has also been suspended,” Rashid had tweeted.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has hogged trouble a lot of times for his derogatory tweets. Abhijeet Bhattacharya has hogged trouble a lot of times for his derogatory tweets.

Abhijeet had previously re-tweeted about the JNU student, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client… big racket.” In another tweet, he had insulted a woman Twitter user when she called him out for his incendiary tweets, where he wrote, “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there… Will do the favourite pose.” However, it is unclear if the decision taken by Twitter is temporary or permanent.

Also read | Sonu Nigam quits Twitter, mentions Paresh Rawal and Abhijeet Bhattacharya controversies. Read statement here

Abhijeet has been a serial offender on Twitter. The singer had received flak on the social media site for a series of inflammatory tweets against journalist Swati Chaturvedi, who had registered a police complaint against him last year in July. The complaint led to his arrest.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd