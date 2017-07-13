Abhay Deol’s strong stand against fairness creams gets him the Valerian of Racism Award from Hollywood

Abhay Deol has been awarded for his fight against racism. Abhay Deol has been awarded for his fight against racism.

Abhay Deol’s recent tweets about racism and fairness creams not only shook Bollywood, but the whole country noticed how the actor stood up for his beliefs. The actor has now gotten recognition for his fight against racism that too, all the way from Hollywood. The makers of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets awarded Abhay the Valerian of Racism trophy as he has always expressed his views on gender-based stereotypes in Hindi movies. He also shares how some Bollywood films end up glorifying stalking as a legitimate means to win over the girl. His most recent stand was against fairness creams.

For promoting their cause in the upcoming movie, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the team has handpicked Indian celebrities who are fighting for or saving the country from a social menace. Abhay Deol receives this recognition for his undeterred fight against racism. Absolutely elated on the honour, Abhay said “I got an award for fighting racism! We have a long way to go and so help from anywhere is welcome. Valerian stands in solidarity with us!”

Abhay had recently posted pictures and videos of the advertisements of various beauty creams which B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others who had endorsed with some sarcastic captions asking why so much obsession with fairness. Looks like, his efforts really paid off. On the work front, Abhay is said to star in Dostana 2 and the Tamil movie, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. He was last seen opposite Diana Penty in Happy Bhaag Jayegi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd