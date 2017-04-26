Abhay Deol reignites fairness cream row, demands apology from brands

Actor Abhay Deol has written a new Facebook post sharing a news article when Nivea rendered an apology for its ‘racist ad. Actor Abhay Deol has written a new Facebook post sharing a news article when Nivea rendered an apology for its ‘racist ad.

Abhay Deol is not an actor who would just follow the scripts given to him and go out to deliver dialogues penned by screenwriters. He is one informed Bollywood star who has an opinion, even if it means going against the flow. So when he started an important debate against the fairness creams in India and bashing all B-town celebs who endorse them, more than backlash, he received support from every corner. But, looks like the issue which he triggered is having implications outside India. Abhay, in a Facebook post, has shared how German company Nivea pulled down an ad for being ‘racist.’

Skincare company Nivea’s Middle East Facebook page had sometime back posted an ad for its ‘White Is Purity’ deodorant which had the caption, “Keep it clean, keep it bright. Don’t let anything ruin it.” It didn’t take time for netizens to go full throttle and lash out at the brand for promoting white skin and being ‘racist’. The company, to maintain its name, was quick to pull down the ad and even rendered an apology.

Also read | Abhay Deol brings up the issue of racism, takes a dig at SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor for promoting fairness brands

Sharing an article about the same, Abhay has, in his new Facebook post, asks why India was so afraid in taking such bold steps towards slamming brands and even banning them, if need be. Is it because we are too caught up with consumerism?

Check out Abhay Deol’s post here.

Abhay wrote, “Did you guys know that Nivea issued an apology for an ad after pulling it down? Here’s part of the quote – “Diversity and inclusivity are crucial values of NIVEA. We take pride in creating products that promote beauty in all forms. Discrimination of any kind is simply not acceptable to us as a company, as employees, or as individuals.” You think we as Indians can get an apology from the brands who are saying this everyday in our country? Or maybe they don’t have such values. Just a bottom line.”

See pics | When Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda and others strongly said NO to endorsing fairness creams

Few weeks back, Abhay had openly targeted a dozen Bollywood stars who have been a part of fairness creams’ endorsements. Only Sonam Kapoor replied to his Facebook post.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 2:57 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd