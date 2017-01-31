Abba wanted one of his sons to become a cricketer, says Sohail Khan

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have a great love for cricket. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan have a great love for cricket.

Actor, director and producer Sohail Khan reveals that his father, Salim Khan wanted one of his sons to become a cricketer.

“Abba wanted one of his sons to become a professional cricketer. He used to visit Khar gymkhana with us. Unfortunately, we didn’t play a professional cricket but we have a great love for this game,” said Sohail on Monday at the launch of Tony Premiere Leagues Upcoming Cricket Season.

Earlier in an event, superstar and Sohail’s elder brother Salman Khan also said that father Salim Khan wanted to see him play cricket for the country. The “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” star said he used to play cricket fairly well but the day his father came to see him, he intentionally gave a bad performance.

Asked if he wanted to make a biopic of a cricketer, Sohail said: “Every era has got a living legend, Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and now Virat Kohli. They all have beautiful stories. I don’t know if I can play any of them but yes I like to direct or produce any of them.”

About Shahrukh Khan’s cameo in Salman’s forthcoming Tubelight, Sohail said: “I don’t have any clue about that. If it happens, it will be great for the film that two friends are coming together.”

The war drama revolves around a man from India who falls in love with a girl from China and is directed by Kabir Khan.