Aashiqui star Anu Agarwal meets Aashiqui 2’s Shraddha Kapoor as Vishesh Films complete 30 years

Mahesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films completed 30 years of its journey in the film industry. While the fact was in itself a matter to celebrate, the event became the talk of the town because we could see the past meeting the present. Confused? Well, the event was attended by 1990’s Aashiqui star Anu Agarwal as well as 2013’s Aashiqui 2 star, Shraddha Kapoor. When the two met, magic happened.

Interestingly, while both the films have always held a special place in the life of the filmmakers, Anu and Shraddha both had hit stardom with Aashiqui. We can never forget the songs of both the films, which went on to become iconic hits. The celebration was also a tribute to the filmmakers who over the years have presented strong women characters in their films, whether it is films like Sadak or Saraansh back then or their upcoming film, Begum Jaan.

Check out a still from 1990’s Aashiqui starring Anu Agarwal and Rahul Roy:

Apart from Anu and Shraddha, the celebration was also attended by filmmaker-actor Deepak Tijori, who played the film’s lead Rahul Roy’s best friend in the film. Aditya Roy Kapur made his presence count, while Rahul Roy could not make it to the event. We hope everything is just alright.

Check out more pictures from Vishesh Films celebration for completing 30 years:

Anu who hit stardom with Aashiqui walked away from the limelight after an accident in 1999. Now, she lives in Bihar and is said to be practicing yoga. While the Vishesh Film’s bash was choc-a-bloc with actors, the chief guest was veteran writer Salim Khan, who is Salman Khan’s father too.

Wishing Vishesh Films a happy anniversary, a lot of actors took to Twitter to congratulate Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt, Mahesh’s daughter, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS @VisheshFilms on 30 glorious years!Here’s to Chachu, Papa and my chotu bua for keeping this company strong and together!”

Rajkummar Rao, who made it big in the industry with Citylights, wrote, “Congratulations Vishesh films. Many more glorious years to come. So happy & proud of our association.” His co-star Patralekha wrote, “30 years of #Visheshfilms .So happy to be a part of this journey whr women have had always had such strong parts to play.”

❤❤❤❤CONGRATULATIONS @VisheshFilms on 30 glorious years!Here’s to Chachu, Papa and my chotu bua for keeping this company strong and together! http://t.co/yyhobqoxu7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 1, 2017

Vishesh Films’ next film is Begum Jaan, which is based on the era of Partition and how a brothel and women living in it are affected by it. The film stars Vidya Balan in the lead role and is scheduled for April 14 release.

