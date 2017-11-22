Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘happiness’ is a photo of Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai enjoying a ride

Aaradhya Bachchan’s grandfather Amitabh Bachchan too had shared a few pictures and video updates from her sixth birthday bash. Aaradhya Bachchan’s grandfather Amitabh Bachchan too had shared a few pictures and video updates from her sixth birthday bash.

We saw many photos from Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash which took place on November 18. We saw photos of the guests and how much fun all the star kids, especially Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam had at the party. We also loved how beautifully birthday girl Aaradhya was twinning with mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But now Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photo of the two lady loves of his life and have called them his ‘happiness’.

In the picture shared by Abhishek, we can see Aaradhya and Aishwarya enjoying a ride on a giant wheel. Yes, this is the very wheel we already saw SRK, AbRam and Abhishek on in a video which went viral.

The Bachchan family simply loves Aaradhya and so do we. We are enjoying these photos and updates from the recent birthday party of the youngest member of the Bachchan khandaan.

See the latest post of Abhishek Bachchan, which features Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai:

Aaradhya Bachchan’s grandfather Amitabh too had shared a few pictures and video updates from her sixth birthday bash. He shared two inside clicks from the party and wrote along, “The little one glows in her dress for the day of her birthday .. shares her cake with her Daadi .. and is as demure in her poses, for the family photograph .. the pride of the family .. girls always are …”

See photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan from Aaradhya’s sixth birthday party:

T 2716 – And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

On November 16, the Bachchans celebrated Aaradhya’s birthday by hosting a dinner party for family and close friends.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd