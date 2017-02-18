Aankhen 2: Esha Gupta to share screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal

Esha Gupta feels elated to share the screen with Arjun Rampal and Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2 Esha Gupta feels elated to share the screen with Arjun Rampal and Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2

After Ileana D’Cruz turned down Anees Bazmee’s Aankhen 2, nobody had expected that her Rustom co-star Esha Gupta would bag the same role. And now that Esha has been zeroed for playing the lead in Aankhen 2 starring Amitabh Bachchan, she is on cloud nine. After sharing screen with Jolly LLB 2 actor Akshay Kumar, Rangoon actor Saif Ali Khan (Humshakal) and with Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2, Esha is presently prepping up for a film that will be important in her career.

“This film will be a milestone [in my career] because it was my dream to do a 20-second appearance alongside Amit sir. Career high is so much better than chemical high,” Esha Gupta told Mid Day.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I can finally scream about this from the rooftops. Gaurang (Doshi, producer) and Anees had forbidden me from talking about it, even with dad,” added Esha.

The film also includes other popular stars of Bollywood like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Arshad Warsi.

“This time, there are more layers, more secrets and it has me. My character is crucial to the plot and I am confident I can pull this off,” said Esha when she was asked about her role in the film.

Also read: Arjun Rampal on playing blind in Aankhen 2: Not competing with Hrithik Roshan

Esha Gupta’s role in Aankhen 2 is sure to act as an excellent opportunity for the actor to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood. The last time she was lauded was for Rustom, where she had a negative role to play. She seemed quite natural and believable while playing the privileged inconsiderate heiress.

The shooting of Aankhen 2 is expected to begin in mid-March.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd