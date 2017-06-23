Aanand L Rai to present Rajkummar Rao’s dark comedy Newton

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming Newton to be presented by Aanand L Rai. Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming Newton to be presented by Aanand L Rai.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has joined hands with producer Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films to present Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton. Directed by Amit Masurkar,the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav and Anjali Patil. The movie is a black comedy set in a Naxal-affected town of Chhattisgarh.

“As a producer it has been my constant endeavour to reach more and more people with meaningful, thought-provoking yet entertaining films that will strike a chord with new age audiences. Newton as a film not only moved me but also had me laughing throughout. “It’s an important film and I hope it reaches the audiences and they enjoy it,” Rai said in a statement here. Mundra, who has produced films like Ankhon Dekhi and Masaan, is happy to collaborate with Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

“With his invaluable support, the film will surely reach a much larger Indian audience. We are also looking forward to working together on many more content-driven films.” The world premiere of Newton was held at the 67th Berlin International Film Festival where it won the International Federation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) award in its Forum segment. Aanand L Rai also tweeted the good news on his Twitter handle.

Million saw d apple fall,but Newton asked why.😊Proud to b part of NEWTON & @RajkummarRao is 1 of d most honest actors we have.@Amit_Masurkar pic.twitter.com/VTvDwxuzVu — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) June 23, 2017

Proud to be part of NEWTON. Newton is the result of gutsy producer @ManMundra and super talented director @Amit_Masurkar http://t.co/hDOBESIaUR — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) June 23, 2017

Rajkummar Rao plays a government clerk, Newton Kumar, on election duty who is tasked with conducting hassle-free voting in the area beset with frequent skirmishes between security forces and Naxalites. The poster which was released a few days ago shows Rajkummar Rao on the run with EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) and the tagline reads, “Seedha Aadmi Ulti Duniya”. The film is scheduled to release on August 18.

