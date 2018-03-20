Aanand L Rai on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero: We are having so much fun while making the film

Aanand L Rai is directing Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. Aanand L Rai is directing Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

The photos from the sets of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, has already piqued the interest of fans. On Monday, director Aanand spoke about how the cast is having fun on the sets of the film. He opened up about Katrina posting pictures from the sets on social media.

Zero director Aanand L Rai said, “She is having a lot of fun doing this. The film is technically and emotionally so difficult. It was important for certain kind of people to associate with it, who would create an atmosphere like this on sets.

“That’s what Katrina is doing. She keeps an atmosphere of friendship and fun on the sets. It is so nice of her. It is nice for the entire team to have this kind of atmosphere on set.”

The filmmaker also spilled the beans on how the film is almost ready and that he is trying hard to deliver more than what is promised. He said, “Wait a little bit more, I have almost reached a point where I can openly talk about Zero. Give me two months more, I’ll finish the shoot and have lots to tell you. I’ll try hard that the film delivers more than what it is promising you now.”

“Feedback is very nice but my attempt is to present to the audience what I am feeling in my heart. With Shah Rukh sir, I get a feeling I am achieving that. We are having so much fun while making the film, it is what I look out for. I am hoping we could present all of that on screen too,” added the director-producer.

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a vertically challenged man in Zero. The film is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.

