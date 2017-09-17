Aanand L Rai: I am happy that Shah Rukh Khan is showing confidence in me

Aanand L Rai’s next film will feature Shah Rukh Khan. Aanand L Rai’s next film will feature Shah Rukh Khan.

Director Aanand L Rai says his next film featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan is special and challenging in many ways than his previous ventures. The filmmaker says the biggest task for him is to make the movie look real. In an interview to PTI, Rai says, “It is definitely more special. It (film) is an uphill task and we were all ready for it, be it me or Shah Rukh sir.

“If we don’t do it now then when will we do it? The biggest task for me is to keep it very organic as everything is so new around us for everybody, from actors to technical team. The task is to keep it very real.” SRK is quite charged up about this yet-to-be-titled film and Rai says he is happy that the superstar is showing confidence in him. “His love and confidence shows his affection and that makes me more responsible. The best part is he makes me more confident and it gives me a lot of strength. It shows his attachment to the story.

“It is great for me to work with such a sensible man and this experience will stay with me life long. This relationship will be with me till I am here.” Rai, 46, says he does not have any performance pressure because of the presence of a superstar in the movie and will stick true to the story. “I will follow my own story route. I believe in a very organic process and gimmick is for diversion and I would not to do that. I don’t take pressure but there is a responsibility. “I am here to give numbers but that is directly proportional to how we entertain our audience. I think that is the way Shah Rukh also functions. He is a very people’s actor and same way I will see to it that we get onto the numbers that are expected from us.” The director adds that today’s audience is more inclined towards content and star power of the film does not influence their decision of watching it.

“People will come to watch the film and they will stay with you only if they like the story. I am not only looking at weekend numbers but I would want the film to get acceptance and hope it runs for days and days. For me it is more about the journey of the film than just the weekend.” The movie revolves around a four feet tall man and his life. It also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to open in cinemas by the end of 2018.

