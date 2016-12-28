Aamir Khan’s wrestling with son Azad will make you forget his Dangal action, watch video

Aamir Khan with son Azad during his wrestling training for Dangal. Aamir Khan with son Azad during his wrestling training for Dangal.

After almost a month of revealing his fat to fit transformation story to his fans, Aamir Khan has now come up with another video that documents his wrestling training.

But more than Mr. Passionate (as Aamir wants his fans to address him) there is someone else in the video from whom we cannot set our eyes off. He is his daddy’s little boy Azad Khan. Five-year-old Azad accompanied his father, Aamir and watched him sweat it out during his rigorous wrestling training sessions.

And just when we were wondering what the little one is doing there, we see him wrestling with daddy Aamir Khan. Isn’t that cute? It appears as if just like his character in Dangal, Aamir wants his little one to prep up for his future from his childhood only.

Watch Aamir khan wrestling with son Azad.

The video introduces the coach of Indian wrestling team, Kripa Shankar Bishnoi Beniwal who has contributed in coaching Aamir Khan for his wrestling matches in Dangal too. He talks about how the actor put his best efforts to learn wrestling. “Aamir catches up his lessons quite fast. He is a strong man who just required to learn the techniques,” said Kripa Shankar.

“He put up such a brilliant performance with the techniques that I didn’t get an opportunity to point out mistakes,” added Kripa Shankar. Of course, we all know that being a perfectionist that he is, Aamir wanted the fights to look real, so he took training from experts and gave his best shot.

In the video, Aamir accepts the fact that wrestling is a difficult sport and requires one to apply his brain along with the strength of the body. He says, “Wrestling is not just a game of strength. Here you use your mind to strategise and play. A good wrestler has to be very intelligent and sharp.”

Aamir Khan went over the board to play Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal as first, he gained 27 kilos and then lost all of it to play the younger version of his character in the movie.

