Aamir Khan’s Dangal daughter Fatima Sana Shaikh joins Thugs Of Hindostan

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has bagged her second big role. And what stands common between her debut film and her second project is her co-actor, Aamir Khan. The film also has other Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan adding star value to the project. It is Yash Raj Films’ next production, Thugs Of Hindostan, written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Confirming the news the writer-director, Vijay said, “The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of the action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film.” Fatima won many hearts with her act as wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

Before zeroing in on Fatima’s name for the role, rumours were rife that the makers of this historical drama were considering Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Khan and Kriti Sanon. But after Fatima’s look test pictures went viral on the internet, the speculations around Fatima’s name were strong.

This is the second time Vijay Krishna Acharya (Victor) will be directing Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3. Thugs of Hindostan will also witness the coming together of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan onscreen for the first time. The makers of the film promise it to be a larger than life, grand cinematic experience.

The film will go on floor on June 1 and is expected to hit the screens around Diwali next year.

