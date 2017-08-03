Aamir Khan wishes luck to Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali for their film Jab Harry Met Sejal

Aamir Khan is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s film to release. Aamir Khan is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s film to release.

It seems just like everybody else, even Bollywood is eagerly waiting for the release of Imtiaz Ali directorial Jab Harry Met Sejal. Among the celebrities, it is Aamir Khan who is equally excited to watch JHMS. The 52-year-old actor took to Twitter to wish his contemporary best of luck for his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actor wrote, “Shahrukh, Anushka, Imitiaz, all the very best for your release tomorrow! I’m sure it will rock!! Looking forward !!!” Earlier, during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Secret Superstar, Aamir talked about the other two superstars SRK and Salman. He said, “Salman and Shah Rukh are both huge stars. They are megastars. I am a fan of their work. I don’t really compare like this. Each one is unique and different.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan made news earlier this year when they were spotted together at a party in Mannat. However, SRK quashed every rumour and said, “We don’t talk work… We haven’t spoken about work for years. I think he’s was just in town and even I am here… So that’s it! And from last two-three months, he has come home. So, no there is nothing work wise that we have discussed. Earlier also we used to meet personally and often. It’s just that the media has started spotting us now. In fact, it’s weird that everyone knows when we meet now.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has wrapped up promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal and is waiting for audience’s verdict on the film. The film will release on August 4.

Post Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka and Shah Rukh will share the screen space yet again in Aanand L Rai’s next.

