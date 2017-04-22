Aamir Khan will receive the Dinanath Mangeshkar Award

Aamir Khan will be honoured again for his hit film Dangal. Aamir Khan will be honoured again for his hit film Dangal.

Actor Aamir Khan and cricket icon Kapil Dev will receive the 75th Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Awards, at a ceremony on April 24. Aamir Khan will be honoured with the Vishesh Puraskar for his film Dangal, while Kapil Dev for his outstanding contribution to the Indian Cricket team.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has been one of the biggest hits in 2016. Zaira Wasim, who played Geeta Phogat in the film was honoured with the Best Supporting Actress Award at the National Film Award this year. The film even recieved standing ovation in China this year.

Dangal was based on the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, and his struggle to train his two daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat to win the Gold medal in the game of wrestling, a sport that is usually dominated by men.

Apart from the Aamir Khan and Kapil Dev, other awardees include legendary actress Vyjayanthimala Bali, who will be honoured with Master Dinanath Vishesh Puraskar for her achievements in Hindi cinema. Mohan Wagh Award for best drama will be awarded to Sunil Barve for Amar Photo Studio Subak Sanstha.

“Various awards will be given to personalities who have contributed extraordinarily in the field of social service, literature, drama and music etc,” Avinash Prabhavalkar of Hridayesh Arts said in a statement.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s Dangal receives standing ovation in China

Other awardees include Kishore Deshpande, who will be presented with Anadmayee Puraskar for his work in social service, Vishwanath Karad, founder, Vishwashanti Kendra will be presented with Samarpit Jeevan Puraskar, Vijaya Rajadhyaksha will be conferred with Vagvilasini Puraskar for her work in literature, Kaushiki Chakraborty for her work in the field of music.

The event will be organised by Master Dinanath Smruti Pratishthan and Hridayesh Arts.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 3:14 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd