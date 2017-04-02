Aamir Khan visits Karan Johar to meet his twins Yash and Roohi. See pics

Aamir Khan met Karan Johar babies with his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir Khan met Karan Johar babies with his wife Kiran Rao.

Ever since Karan Johar has announced the news of becoming a father to twins Yash and Roohi, the entire film industry has been celebrating and patiently waiting to meet the little bundle of joys and greet the new father in the tinseltown. While filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt were among the first ones to meet the kids, last night Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao also paid Karan a visit to welcome him into parenthood. The ace director got his twins home last week and ever since has been busy hosting stars who’ve been coming over to his house.

Gauri Khan, however, has made her presence felt in the life of the Johars in a different way. She designed nursery for the babies, whose specifications were mentioned by Karan. In a statement, the director said, “When I made a nursery for my kids, I made sure that I have music playing in that room all the time. I want them to learn and grow to the music that I grew up with because they are my children, and they have to love the music I love because they have to love me.”

Check out Karan Johar’s pictures:

Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and many others have also made a visit so far. Alia was too happy and eager to meet her ‘brother and sister.’ Apart from her, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra also came over few days back, to see Yash and Roohi. The twins were born on February 7 and went home after a stay of over 50 days in the NICU as they were born premature.

