Aamir Khan quashes speculations about Gulshan Kumar and Osho biopic

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson clarified that the actor is currently focused on Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan’s spokesperson clarified that the actor is currently focused on Thugs of Hindostan.

Every project that Aamir Khan signs soon turns into the most anticipated project of the year. The actor will next be seen in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan but rumour mills have been abuzz about the Dangal actor’s upcoming films. Recently, there were reports that Aamir has already taken on two biopics, Mogul and Osho, but Aamir’s spokesperson has denied the same. In fact, the spokesperson made it extremely clear that Aamir hasn’t signed anything yet.

The spokesperson clarified, “There are many speculations about Aamir Khan doing numerous projects, but currently he is doing only Thugs Of Hindostan. He has not signed any other project. If and when he does, he will make an official announcement. Right now his focus is only on Thugs Of Hindostan.”

There were reports stating that Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into Aamir’s shoes for the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute. But no official announcement has been made on the project yet.

Mogul, earlier starred Akshay Kumar, and was said to be a biographical film on the life of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. Osho, on the other hand, is a speculated project. Aamir Khan has also been vocal about making the epic Mahabharata in a film or web series format but even for that project, he has not made any official announcement yet.

Aamir Khan will next be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film releases on November 7.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd