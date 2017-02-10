Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan look is out and we’re shocked again!

Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan’s new look is going viral. Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan’s new look is going viral.

Everyone has been excited ever since it was confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are coming together in a movie. Now, the much-awaited look of Mr. perfectionist for the multi-starrer Thugs of Hindostan has astonished everyone. For his upcoming movie, the star can be seen sporting a bearded look teamed with a red turban.

Aamir earlier said during Dangal promotions, “In Thugs, my look is not like a wrestler’s physique – big and broad shoulders and back. I want a leaner look”. The 51-year-old star said he will start shooting for the film in March next year. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Both Vijay and Aamir worked together on Dhoom 3.

The movie is set for a Diwali 2018 release. This is the first time these two superstars will be seen together in a film. Aamir Khan will next be seen in Secret Superstar, helmed by Advait Chandan and also stars Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij.

At the premiere of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight on Tuesday, Kiran said: “You may have noticed he has started growing beard. I am not sure… But it looks interesting to me. “I don’t know much about the progress of the film, but Aamir, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) meet often and keep discussing. I wish that I might have been a part of their discussion.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 2 movie review: Mi’lord, Akshay Kumar film is a cracking watch

Meanwhile, after his magnum opus Baahubali, we all know that SS Rajamouli is aiming to begin his dream project Mahabharata soon. And now there are reports that the film will star three major stars of the Indian film industry. The director apparently is planning to cast Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal in his epic trilogy.

With inputs from ANI.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd