Aamir Khan takes China by storm, says wasn’t popular in China until 3 Idiots released. See pics and videos

Aamir Khan is in China for May release of his much-celebrated film Dangal in the country. He is accompanied by director Nitesh Tiwari on his tour to China. A slew of pictures have surfaced online and they clearly suggest Aamir’s huge popularity in the giant country. The actor is attending a host of events in the country and also took part in Beijing International Film Festival on Sunday. In these pictures, Aamir is seen flocked by a bevvy of Chinese youngsters, some wanting to take his autograph and others giving him bouquets of flowers.

A thrilled Aamir told India Today, “There is a lot of similarity in our cultures. I’m comfortable with Chinese people. I feel closer to people in China than in the West. A closer connection I feel. I can feel the emotion when I come to China. It is something that I really cherish. I’ve been acting for many years. In the beginning, none of my films was popular in China, especially with youth in China. Then Dhoom 3 and PK have also done so well here. It makes me very happy that my work gets so much love from China.”

Aamir Khan also met leading Chinese actress Liu Yifei and said that he would like to work with her. A video has also surfaced online where the two actors are seen interacting. Going by the video, Liu Yifei also says that she would also like to work with Aamir in future. Aamir was greeted by thousand of fans at Beijing International Film Festival where his film Dangal is currently being screened. The film will be released as ‘Shuaijiao Baba’ which means ‘Let’s wrestle, father’.

