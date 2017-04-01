Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par has just stayed with me: Hrithik Roshan

Even after so many years, Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par has stayed with Hrithik Roshan. Even after so many years, Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par has stayed with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan, who playing Rohan Bhatnagar in Kaabil, has been basking in appreciation from across the quarters for his lasting role in the hit film. With various performance driven characters like Ethan Mascarenhas in Guzaarish and Rohit Mehra in Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik has not only mastered the knack of portraying differently abled characters with utmost strength and prowess but has also painted the audience’s mind to a refreshing view. However, it isn’t any of his own films which have left an impact on him, as much as Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par.

The actor was recently quizzed about the performances that have stayed with him. “Taare Zameen Par. Won’t talk about my films but in the current history of films this was one film that has just stayed with me,” said Hrithik Roshan during an interview with ANI.

Hrithik Roshan recently shared that he also wants to pen down a book about his life but does not have the flair for writing. The actor, just like Aamir, is known for delivering one film every year. He is yet to officially announce his next project after Kaabil.

Taare Zameen Par was based on a child named Ishaan Avasti who suffered from dyslexia, which is why he was unable to progress in his studies. His parents and teachers failed to understand him and the perpetual scoldings and insults drove him into depression. It was only an art teacher named Ram Laxman Nikumbh, who took up the responsibility of tutoring him at his own pace.

Darsheel Safary, who played Ishaan, shone as brightly as superstar Aamir Khan, who essayed the role of the teacher. Till date, Taare Zameen Par is one of the most loved films of the Dangal actor.

