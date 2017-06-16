Aamir Khan’s super dad moment with Azad Rao Khan, wife Kiran Rao is for the family album, see photo

Aamir Khan may be the ‘Haanikarak Baapu’ on screen, but this picture revealed the softer side of the superstar. Aamir Khan may be the ‘Haanikarak Baapu’ on screen, but this picture revealed the softer side of the superstar.

A few days before Father’s Day, superstar Aamir Khan shared an old photo of his son, Azad Rao Khan in the arms of Kiran Rao, and the picture is surely the best thing that you will see on social media today. Aamir Khan may be the ‘Haanikarak Baapu’ on screen, but this picture revealed the softer side of the superstar. Azad Khan who turned five last year in December is one of the sweetest star kids in the Bollywood family. Much like other star kids, he manages to steal the limelight, whenever he is in the company of his glamorous superstar parents.

Azad Khan happens to be Aamir Khan’s first child with his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. Both Aamir and Kiran have been relatively protective about Azad. While they do not tend to hide him completely from the lens of the shutterbugs neither are they overly enthusiastic about showing his face to the media. Much like his dad, the little munchkin surely knows how to pose and steal the show when all cameras are on him.

On the work front, Aamir Khan’s 2016 blockbuster, Dangal is still running successfully in China. The film has reached a milestone and has become the fifth highest grossing non-English film ever, as it has officially surpassed Rs 1930 crore.

See photos of Aamir Khan and Azad Rao Khan:

Thanks @aamir_khan for your super dad moment :) We invite everyone to share a super dad moment with #BaapWaliBaat & #EarlyMomentsMatter pic.twitter.com/9MOmI5KGUD — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) June 15, 2017

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan, where he has reunited with his Dhoom 3, and Dangal co-stars, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh respectively. In Thugs Of Hindostan, he will be sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

