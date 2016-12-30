When Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur watched Dangal with Delhi audience

Aamir Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur celebrated Dangal’s success in the most unique way. Aamir Khan and Siddharth Roy Kapur celebrated Dangal’s success in the most unique way.

Guess who developed the concept of Dangal and took the film to Aamir Khan? It was none other than producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film was a parting gift to the Disney team by Siddharth Roy Kapur, who has stepped down from the chief’s position.

Earlier this year, Disney wrapped up its operations in India and the Walt Disney India Company had announced that it would shift focus to driving the Hollywood movie slate in India. However, to gauge the reaction of the audience to Dangal, Siddharth and Aamir took time off this weekend and watched the film at Delite Cinema in north Delhi.

They not only watched the film but also spoke to members of the audience. Happy with what they heard, they later celebrated the film’s success later that evening. It would definitely come as good news to Aamir who has famously said that he is always very nervous before his films.

“I am never confident, I am always nervous about my films. So whenever we make a film with such love and care, we are worried about audience reaction.

So far only friends, family, close ones and now Mahavir Ji have watched the film, and we are happy that they liked the film” Aamir had said before release, he also added, “We are waiting for December 23, when audience will watch the film, how they will receive the film. I am eagerly waiting for that.”

