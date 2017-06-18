Aamir Khan shared unseen photos with his children and it is the best Father’s Day post we saw today

Aamir Khan shared a few pictures with his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Khan. Aamir Khan shared a few pictures with his children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Khan.

Aamir Khan had recently shared a picture of himself with his son Azad Khan, and we saw his wife Kiran Rao sporting a wide smile. Today, that is on Father’s Day, he retweeted the same picture along with a photos of himself with daughter Ira Khan, and his elder son Junaid Khan. The photographs are all worth framing as they capture some great looking memories. In all of these clicks, we see Aamir Khan’s side as a caring father.

The picture of Aamir, Junaid and Azad working out together is one of the cutest pictures we have seen of Azad so far. The three of them caught in a single frame looking mischievous does make us chuckle. Aamir Khan, unlike the other celebrity dads does not share his personal moments that often on social media. So seeing these pictures posted by the actor himself, it comes as a surprise. Aamir, who is currently busy with his upcoming project Thugs of Hindostan looks like he will melt to mush anytime, especially in the picture of himself and Azad.

Aamir will be teaming up with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dhoom 3 co-star Katrina Kaif for the Vijay Krishna Acharya’s directorial. This movie will also mark the first time that the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Mr Perfectionist collaborate for a movie.

This makes the film even more special as the fans are excited to see the two great performers share screen space in the movie. Not much about the film is known at this time, and even the actor’s looks are kept under wraps by the Thugs team.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd