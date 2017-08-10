Aamir Khan: Secret Superstar is about empowerment of girl child, just like Dangal

Before Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim had earlier collaborated for Dangal. Before Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim had earlier collaborated for Dangal.

Superstar Aamir Khan has said that through his upcoming film Secret Superstar, he intends to highlight the message of equality between boys and girls in the society, something which he did in his last blockbuster film Dangal as well. Secret Superstar revolves around a young girl (Zaira Wasim) and her dream to become a singer.

Talking about the similarity between the two films, producer Aamir said in a statement, “This film and Dangal, both are based on the same topic – which is changing the attitude towards girls. Treating girls equally as we treat our boys. This is again based on empowerment of the girl child.”

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim had earlier collaborated for Dangal. The film had gotten the latter her first National Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. In Dangal Zaira Wasim’s character fights against all odds with the support of her father. In her upcoming film, Secret Superstar she plays an aspiring singer who dreams of making a name for herself in the world.

Produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under their banner Aamir Khan Productions, along with Zee Studios and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release this Diwali.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan. For the first time, the two superstars of Bollywood are coming together on screen. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. This will be the second time both the female actors will be sharing the screen with Aamir Khan after Dhoom 3 and Dangal respectively.

