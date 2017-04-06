Aamir Khan says no to releasing Dangal in Pakistan without National Anthem

Aamir Khan refuses to release Dangal in Pakistan without the Indian National Anthem. Aamir Khan refuses to release Dangal in Pakistan without the Indian National Anthem.

The ban on the screening of Bollywood movies was lifted by Pakistan recently. Post the lift, the local distributors requested for the screening of Aamir Khan’s blockbuster hit Dangal, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan and his team were okay with the release of the film in the neighbouring country. However, according to reports in Hindustan Times, the Pakistan censor board apparently has problems with two particular scenes in the film.

Both the scenes are towards the climax of the film. While one shows the Indian Flag, the other has Indian National Anthem playing in the background. According to an insider quoted in the report, the censor board wanted both the scenes edited out of the film before release. Aamir was apparently surprised by this request, especially since the movie doesn’t portray extreme patriotism.

This insider said, “It’s a sports-based biopic with no direct or indirect reference to Pakistan. The film only highlights India’s nationalistic sentiment, so what is the reason to chop off those scenes?” It was apparently after this request that Aamir Khan decided not to release the film in Pakistan. Even though the film might result in about Rs 10-12 crore in loss, Aamir is reportedly not ready to edit the scenes.

Dangal recently signed a contract with Netflix to the tune of Rs 20 crore for screening the film and before that the movie also collected Rs 385 crore at the Indian box office. Aamir Khan, who also happens to be the producer of the film, is apparently aware that his decision could lead to piracy.

