How Aamir Khan gifted Christmas to Salman Khan

Aamir Khan, who is riding high on the success of Dangal, has given away the Christmas weekend of this year to Salman Khan. According to reports, Salman was struggling to find an apt release date for the release of his much-anticipated film, Tiger Zinda Hai. While his Kabir Khan-directorial, Tubelight, is scheduled for Eid release this year, Salman decided to borrow Christmas weekend from Aamir.

“Salman asked Aamir if the latter had anything scheduled for Christmas 2017. Aamir has no releases in 2017. His next film Yash Raj’s Thugs Of Hindostan is expected to be released for Christmas 2018. Aamir happily told Salman, ‘This Christmas is all yours.’ This would be Salman’s first Christmas release,” BollywoodHungama.com quoted a source as saying.

Usually, Khans in the industry have the festivals booked for the release of their films. This year, Shah Rukh has two releases, out of which Raees is releasing on the Republic Day weekend and Diwali has already been taken by his untitled project directed by Imtiaz Ali.

On the other hand, even Salman Khan has two releases this year – Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai. Though Tubelight is scheduled for Eid release, his Tiger Zinda Hai was struggling to find a good weekend but now with Aamir granting his Christmas schedule to the Sultan actor, it is a huge year for him. And interestingly, even his birthday will fall in the same week. So, it is nothing but a treat for his fans.

Aamir has no releases this year. His upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan, in which the actor would be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, is scheduled for 2018 release and his production film, Secret Superstar will release on 4 August 2017.

