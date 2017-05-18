Aamir Khan rushes to Reema Lagoo’s residence after hearing of her death, says he is in shock. Watch video

Aamir Khan says that Reema Lagoo was a person who was pure at heart. Aamir Khan says that Reema Lagoo was a person who was pure at heart.

Aamir Khan reached the veteran actor Reema Lagoo’s residence as soon as heard the news of her passing. Reema, who has acted in just two film with Aamir — Rangeela and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest. Aamir Khan, who spoke to mediapersons at Reema Lagoo funeral, said that he was still shocked. He said, “Even now, we are all still in shock. We did not know about any medical condition that she had, or of ailments. So, all of this is quite sudden for all of us.”

The actor who is currently working on Thugs of Hindostan did his first full-fledged feature film in 1988, and Reema Lagoo was in it. This was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and the actor spoke about it. “My first film that I did had Reemaji in it. She was a brilliant actress, and she was pure at heart. She was also socially conscious and the work that we had undertaken for water conservation, she played a huge role in it. She was much actively participating in it all,” recalled Aamir.

He concluded by saying that he would pray for her soul to rest in peace. The other people who were at Reema’s funeral were Rishi Kapoor, Kajol, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Reema has been a part of one of the popular daily soaps called Naamkarann, which is aired on Star Plus. Her costars — Viraf Patel and Barkha Bisht — were also present.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar are few of the fraternity who said goodbye to Reema on social media.

