Aamir Khan reveals he had a real short term memory loss during making of Ghajini, watch video

Aamir Khan is known to get into the skin of his characters completely. So much so, that every part he plays leaves a real impact on the actor. In fact, after Ghajini, he was suffering from short term memory loss himself. In a conversation with Ranveer Singh for India Today, Aamir Khan revealed that how after Ghajini he suffered from memory issues.

However, he later claimed that it could be because of the age factor, which made the audience and even the host Ranveer Singh laugh upon it.

Aamir’s 2008 film Ghajini was based on Hollywood flick Memento, and was a massive hit back then. The film revolved around the character of a rich man, portrayed by the 50-year-old actor, who suffers from a situation that prevents him from remembering anything beyond fifteen minutes. With notes tattooed on his body, he sets out to find his fiancee’s killer.

Watch | Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan’s conversation:

Meanwhile, Aamir’s latest outing Dangal is doing extremely at the box office. After a week of its release, the film continues to rule the box office by minting Rs 216.12 crore in the domestic market. The film, which stars debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, has earned over Rs 100 crore in the overseas market too.

Dangal is a sports biopic based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, portrayed by Aamir Khan. The story revolves around how the Indian wrestler gave his sweat and blood to train his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games

