Aamir Khan reveals fun tidbit about Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak climax

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released on April 29, 1988. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released on April 29, 1988.

Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak recently completed thirty years. Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan made his debut as a leading actor with this highly successful romantic drama. The actor celebrated the milestone by organising a special screening in Mumbai, with the cast and crew of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in attendance.

At the event, Aamir Khan said, “Thirty years have passed since my first film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak release. It doesn’t feel like it’s been so long. It feels like it was just yesterday. Today is a very happy day for us. We all have met up after so long and I’ll be watching this film also after such a long time. It is my first film and I am really looking forward to meeting the cast and the crew. All the old memories are rushing back and are fresh.”

Aamir also shared how he goofed up while filming the climax of the film. He said, “There are many memorable moments from the time we were shooting the film. But one that I vividly remember is the time we were shooting the climax. In the climax, when Juhi Chawla’s character is hit by a bullet, I go running towards her. She is dying in that scene and I was supposed to cry calling her name Rashmi. After this, I stab myself with a dagger. So as soon as Mansoor Khan said action, I went running there and lifted Juhi in my arms. Instead of calling her Rashmi, I was calling her Juhi while giving the shot. Then Mansoor cut the shot and I didn’t realise why he cut such a fabulous shot.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd