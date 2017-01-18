Aamir Khan is teaching something more to Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra. See pics

Aamir Khan’s recent blockbuster Dangal had debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra playing Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari respectively. Aamir Khan’s recent blockbuster Dangal had debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra playing Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari respectively.

Aamir Khan is a bundle of talent and his films, over the years, have been a proof of that. We are fans of not just his acting, but even the selection of scripts he does. But if you thought it was only movies that brought out the best of Aamir, well, not really. Bollywood’s Mr. perfectionist has a lot more to his personality and talent. Aamir is also a pianist!

In two recent posts uploaded by his Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh on her Instagram account, we see Aamir giving some piano classes to his onscreen Babita Kumari — Sanya Malhotra. The pictures which have been posted by Fatima, are truly exciting. So, will we get to see Aamir composing music for films too?

Aamir has showed his singing talent in some of his films. Not only did he croon on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, but also rapped for the first time in his blockbuster, Dangal. He sang a special version of the track “Dhaakad” which has originally been sung by Raftaar. In the past, he narrated poetry in Sarfarosh, sung a promotional song for Delhi Belly and even lent his voice to Ghulam’s hit track “Aye Kya Bolti Tu.”

Check out the pictures Fatima Sana Shaikh shared on Instagram.

Aamir Khan will soon be seen doing a cameo in his next production, Secret Superstar, in a full-fledged rockstar avatar. Understanding how much hardwork the 51-year-old actor puts into preparing for his roles, it won’t be surprising if Aamir turns a piano expert too.

Meanwhile, his Dangal is doing wonders at the box office. The film has broken several Bollywood records and is inching towards creating a new benchmark of entering Rs. 400 crore club soon. Dangal is currently running in its fourth week, and still giving tough competition to new releases like Ok Jaanu and xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

What’s also interesting to note is the bond the Dangal girls have created with Aamir. The two actors, instead of looking for other projects, are learning the tricks of trade under Aamir Khan’s banner. Sanya and Fatima, who also share a very close bond with each other keep posting adorable pictures from on and off the Dangal sets. We really hope to see them teaming up in a movie one more time.

