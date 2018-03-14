Aamir Khan through the ages

Aamir Khan’s looks have seen many changes over the course of three decades. Aamir Khan’s looks have seen many changes over the course of three decades.

It is popularly known that Aamir Khan made his silver screen debut in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak alongside Juhi Chawla. This Romeo-Juliet-esque drama was an instant favourite. With their appealing chemistry and some melodious music, this film made sure that both Aamir and Juhi were here to stay.

This was followed by many hits and 30 years on, the audience still keenly waits for the next Aamir Khan film. Over these three decades, Aamir has constantly re-invented himself. Be it in terms of the characters he chooses or even the transformation that he undergoes for most of his projects.

Not many know that before appearing in QSQT, Aamir was seen as a child artist in 1963’s Yaadon Ki Baaraat. This was followed by another appearance in the 1974 film Madhosh. Aamir Khan was credited as Aamir Hussain when he appeared in Ketan Mehta’s 1984 film Holi. This film was majorly shot at the FTII campus in Pune.

Post-2001, Aamir Khan’s films started getting international acceptance starting with the Oscar-nominated Lagaan. With films like Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar, Aamir’s films started getting recognition for their socially conscious themes.

In the past few years, Aamir has experimented a lot with his looks. For Ghajini, he gained a lot of muscle and for 3 Idiots, he managed to convince us that he could still play a college boy even though he was in his 40s. The biggest transformation came in the form of Dangal where he played a retired wrestler.

The official look for Aamir’s next, Thugs of Hindostan, is yet to be released but Aamir’s pictures from the sets where he can be seen sporting a big beard with pierced ears and a pierced nose seem quite different.

Here is a throwback at Aamir Khan’s journey through the ages.

Aamir Khan was first seen on film in 1966's Yaadon Ki Baaraat in a short appearance.

Aamir Khan also played a small role in Madhosh.

Aamir Khan played a college student in Ketan Mehta's 1884 film Holi.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is popularly known as Aamir Khan's debut film.

Aamir Khan won a National Film Award Special Mention for 1989's Raakh.

Long before Lagaan, Aamir played cricket in Dev Anand's Awwal Number (1990).

Dil (1990) starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit was a massive hit.

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi (1991) was Pooja Bhatt's debut film.

With Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander (1992), Aamir became the underdog who could succeed under any circumstances.

Aamir Khan played the strict uncle in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) that saw him alongside Juhi Chawla one more time.

The cult film Andaz Apna Apna (1994) wasn't a box office success but fans of Aamir and Salman rank this as one of the best comedies.

Aamir Khan played a tapori in Rangeela (1995) and gave a memorable performance.

With 1996's Raja Hindustani, Aamir Khan revamped the role that was once played by Shashi Kapoor in Jab Jab Phool Khile.

Ishq (1997) saw an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol

1947: Earth (1998) is still known as one of Aamir's best performances.

Sarfarosh (1999) saw Aamir Khan playing the role of an IPS officer.

Aamir Khan worked alongside Twinkle Khanna and his brother Faisal Khan in Mela.

With Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai (2001) Aamir Khan found a big fan following among the urban crowd.

Lagaan's (2001) nomination at the Oscars brought a lot of international acclaim for Aamir Khan.

After Lagaan, Aamir took a long break and returned with Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005).

2006 saw Aamir playing two opposite roles. In Fanaa, he played a terrorist.

In Rang De Basanti (2006), Aamir played a college student who becomes an agent for social change.

Taare Zameen Par (2007) was Aamir Khan's directorial venture and told the story of a young boy who is trying to overcome dyslexia.

2008's Ghajini saw Aamir Khan playing a man who suffers from short-term memory loss.

With 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan convinced the country that in the race of success and excellence, one must strive for excellence.

Reema Kagti's Talaash (2012) saw Aamir Khan playing a cop who is trying to deal with his son's death.

In Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan became the antagonist of the much talked about Dhoom series.

PK (2014) saw Aamir Khan playing the role of an alien.

Aamir Khan underwent a massive transformation for Dangal (2016).

In Secret Superstar (2017), Aamir Khan supported the brilliant Zaira Wasim.

For his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir has been spotted in a big beard. His pierced ears and nose suggest that this will be an elaborate look as well.

Happy birthday, Aamir Khan!

