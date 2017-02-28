Aamir Khan one of the most inspiring person: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor praises her ‘competition’ Alia Bhatt while interacting with her fans on social media. Shraddha Kapoor praises her ‘competition’ Alia Bhatt while interacting with her fans on social media.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is all praises for superstar Aamir Khan as she says the Dangal star is one of the most inspiring and socially responsible artists. Though the 29-year-old star has never shared the screen space with Aamir, she has only good things to say about him. During hashtag AskShraddha on Twitter, the actress was asked to describe Aamir, 51, in one sentence. To which she wrote, “one of the most inspiring, fearless, artistic, socially responsible person.”

She not only praised Aamir but also went on to hail her “competition”, as audience believes, Alia Bhatt. When a follower wanted to know what Shraddha thinks of Alia, the Baaghi star quickly gave a reply and said that the 23-year-old actress is a “Pataka”.

On Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha said, he is the “King”, while she feels megastar Amitabh Bachchan is “the definition of a superstar.” Varun Dhawan, who worked with Shraddha in ABCD 2, also found a mention in the actress’ Q&A session.”He’s my batuk & before a coactor, he is my childhoo friend. There’s a very special bond with him,” Shraddha wrote.

Describing Akshay Kumar, Shraddha wrote, “Rockstar”. For her Priyanka Chopra is a “go-getter” and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is “the definition of a superstar.”

1 of the most inspiring, fearless, artistic, socially responsible person #AskShraddha http://t.co/XQQWvVTIW9 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 28, 2017

He’s my batuk & before a coactor he is my childhood friend. There’s a very special bond with him. #AskShraddha http://t.co/jsXFaA23Ut — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen sharing the screen with Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend which is slated to release on May 19. Shraddha is also working on her upcoming movie Haseena. The film is based on Haseena Parkar, the late sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and will portray Shraddha in a fearless and bold avatar. This will be the first time when the audience will see in Shraddha Kapoor in such a character. Her last film OK Jaanu co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur tanked at the box office.