Aamir Khan on Zaira Wasim’s apology: ‘I imagine what led her to make the statement’

A day after Dangal actor Zaira Wasim took to social media to post an apology/confession and said she is nobody’s role model, her co-star and mentor Aamir Khan has posted his reaction to the post. Zaira had later deleted the tweet and asked people not to blow the matter out of proportion. Aamir wrote on social media, “I want you to know we are all with you… kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me.”

Zaira, who essayed the role of a younger Geeta Phogat in the film, was reportedly threatened and bullied on social media after acting in Dangal and meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. While the teenaged actor didn’t say in as many words why she was apologising, she hinted that it had to do with “people she had met.”

In response, Aamir wrote, “I have read Zaira’s statement, and I can understand and imagine what lead her to make the statement. Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented, hardworking, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me! May god bless you. Love. Aamir. PS: I appeal to everyone to now leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 year old girl trying her best to deal with life.”

Zaira had said in her post, “I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.”

Within hours of her post, support started pouring in for her. From ex J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah to actor Anupam Kher, various public personalities told the 16-year-old was their role model and should not be made to apologise on social media for her life choices.

This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met.

I want to apologise to all those people who I’ve unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past 6 months but I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I’m a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.

There are few more things which are very important and I want to clear them as well. The first and foremost thing is that I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it very clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my foot steps or even consider me as a role model. I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the Youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.

To even consider me as a role model would be disgracing them and their disgrace would be OUR DISGRACE! I do not wish to start an argument here, this was a just a mere confession from my end which I really wanted people to know. May Allah bless us and guide us. ❤️

