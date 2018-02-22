Aamir Khan on Secret Superstar success in China: Indian stories touch their hearts

Aamir Khan film has hit the right chord with viewers all over the world. Aamir Khan film has hit the right chord with viewers all over the world.

Aamir Khan hosted the Secret Superstar success bash on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Along with Aamir, Kiran Rao, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Advait Chandan and other members of the film’s crew were in attendance.

The Zaira Wasim starrer hit the right chord and viewers all over the world received the film warmly.

Commenting on the massive success of the film not only in India but also in China, Aamir Khan said, “Some of my films have released in China and I have realised their emotional ‘surr’ (tone) is very similar to ours. Indian stories touch their hearts. Because our cultures are similar, I feel when we watch their films too, we will like them.”

At the success bash of Secret Superstar, Aamir also spilled the beans on his upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, and his look in the film. He said, “I am going abroad for a few days. We will resume shooting once I am back. Our climax will be shot in Rajasthan. The film will be completed in March end. My look is still kept under wraps. Of course, I am wearing the earrings and the nose ring, but my hair is quite long in the film and that will be out with the poster.”

See photos: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim attend Secret Superstar success bash

Thugs of Hindostan is an upcoming action-adventure film and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh along with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd