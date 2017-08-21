Aamir Khan on Secret Superstar clashing with Golmaal Again: Both films will have their own space

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is clashing with Golmaal Again. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar is clashing with Golmaal Again.

Bollywood biggies Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn are set to have a face off at the box office this Diwali with their respective films, Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again releasing together. Even as the industry has begun speculating about the clash, Aamir is unperturbed for he believes that Diwali is an occasion, which gives scope to multiple films to perform at the box-office and more so, when these movies belong to different genres.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment in the hit Golmaal franchise. The third film in the series was also a Diwali release and emerged a winner despite clashing with Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Action Replay.

Aamir’s Secret Superstar, which he has also co-produced, is a drama centered around a teenage girl’s music aspirations and the struggles she faces to fulfill her dreams. Aamir is doing an extended cameo in the film, which has his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim as the protagonist.

When asked about his take on the impending clash, Aamir said, “I think Diwali has the bandwidth to take two releases. So that was not a concern. Usually on Diwali you have two films, very rarely you have one film. So Diwali really has the space to take two films. Both films will have their own space, the genre of both films seem very different. Golmaal is an out an out entertainer, this for us is a very important story.”

The star interacted with the media at an event for Secret Superstar, where he introduced a young singer, Meghna Mishra, who is Zaira’s voice in the movie. Aamir also spoke about releasing the film on Diwali rather than around it, when the footfalls are generally more as people choose to stay at home on the day of the festival.

The actor said even though producers and distributors avoid to release a film on the day of Diwali in order to have better opening collections, he and the film’s team decided to do otherwise because they wanted to open the movie on an auspicious date.

“Diwali is a big day for Indians and we prefer to be at home than watching a film in the theatre so, filmmakers release their movies a day after Diwali. But for us, it was important to release it on an auspicious date. Producers and distributors worry about opening collections, I don’t. It is emotionally very important for us to release the film on Diwali,” he said.

Secret Superstar, directed by debutant Advait Chandan, will hit the theatres on October 19.

