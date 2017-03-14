Aamir Khan on nepotism: I try not to let emotions interfere with my work

Aamir Khan said he hopes that they never need his counselling. ( Source: Varinder Chawla) Aamir Khan said he hopes that they never need his counselling. ( Source: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Aamir Khan believes nepotism emerges out of a “natural emotion,” to help your loved ones. But Aamir tries not to let that feeling overpower his work ethics. The debate on nepotism is not new in the film industry but with actor Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar recently drawing daggers after the Queen star called him “the flag-bearer of nepotism,” the discussion has renewed.

Aamir is friends with both the stars and was himself launched by his uncle. When asked about his take on nepotism, in the wake of Kangana-Karan row, Aamir, instead questioned the reporter. “You want me to give a general response or specifically about them? Ask me the specific question,” he said.

After the media collectively asked about his opinion on nepotism, the actor finally spoke, “In general, I think it’s a very normal human emotion to try and help people who you love and care for. It doesn’t have to be someone who is part of your family, it could be someone you care for. It’s a very natural emotion. I try to make sure that in my work, I don’t let it interface. As a creative person, I am responsible to my audience and I give huge importance to that. I try not to bring emotions in my work.”

The media interaction, which took place to mark the actor’s 52nd birthday today, also had a journalist asking Aamir if he would mentor the four girls he launched in Dangal – Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.

See Aamir Khan pictures on his birthday:

Aamir said he hopes that they never need his counselling. “I hope not, since I feel all four of them are very talented. They are very bright and intelligent girls. I don’t think they need my advice but if they do, then I am always there for them. I hope they have wonderful careers. They we be assets to the industry,” he said.

Like every year, this time too Aamir cut his cake in the presence of reporters and camerapersons. On being asked about the gifts he received from his family, Aamir laughed and revealed he is still waiting to get something from them. “I haven’t got any gifts from the family. I am still waiting for them to give me something. Ammi has made seekh kebabs for me, like she does on every birthday,” he said.

Also Read: Dear Aamir Khan, thank you for your integrity and courage

But this birthday is extremely special for the Dangal star as he will have former wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his family coming over to celebrate the day with him. “I will be with my family like every year but this time my family has become bigger. I am very happy. The Phogat family will celebrate with us,” Aamir said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd