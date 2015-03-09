Aamir Khan not the villain in ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’: Dibakar Banerjee

Aamir Khan rejected an offer for the role of a baddie in ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’.

Banerjee, who launched the detective sleuth’s second trailer where a man with a mask grabs the limelight, said Aamir did not take up the role as he was already playing a negative character in ‘Dhoom 3’.

“I was looking for a villain who can give competition to Byomkesh and can also attract the audience. So, we went to Aamir and gave the narration to him but he passed the film and said maybe not this one. Later on I came to know that he is doing ‘Dhoom 3’ in a villainous role,” Dibakar told reporters here.

There were reports that Aamir was playing the role of the villain.

The makers of the film, which is releasing on April 3, are yet to reveal the villain’s face.

“We can’t show the villain’s face in the trailer because it’s a thriller film,” Banerjee added.

The ‘Shanghai’ director, who bought the rights of all 33 Byomkesh Bakshi stories penned by eminent Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, said he will think about giving a big screen adaptation to the rest of the stories after the release of the film.

“We are waiting for the first film to do well. This kind of film has not been made. Many years back in the 1950s there was a trend of such films now that tradition has gone. The aim was to make a film which has newness in it.

“Our franchise is ready… We would love the franchise to go on. Byomkesh 1 is over for me and now me and Sushant think about the rest of the stories,” he added.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and Banerjee himself, ‘Kai Po Che’ star Sushant Singh Rajput is playing the titular character in the movie that also stars Meiyang Chang, Swastika Mukherjee and Anand Tiwari.

