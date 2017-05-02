Aamir Khan gets his nose pierced for Thugs of Hindistan? Sushant Singh Rajput’s selfie surely hints at something, see pic

Sushant Singh Rajput shared a selfie with Aamir Khan where he was seen wearing a nose stud. Sushant Singh Rajput shared a selfie with Aamir Khan where he was seen wearing a nose stud.

Early in the morning, Sushant Singh Rajput took to Instagram to share his fan moment with Aamir Khan. While we all found his pic with the Dangal star a sweet gesture, there was something else about it that seemed to have surprised us. Aamir Khan was spotted wearing a nose stud in the picture. According to PTI, the Dhoom 3 actor, who underwent a massive transformation for his role in Dangal got his new look, a pierced nose for his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan where he will be sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. The two superstars have collaborated for the project under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

“And when you meet ‘Inspiration’ in the process !! #aamirkhan,” captioned the Raabta actor. Indianexpress.com couldn’t independently confirm if this is Aamir Khan’s new look for the film.

Previously one of his turban looks had gone viral on social media along with a rumour that it was his first look from Thugs of Hindostan. Later his manager had released a clarification and Aamir was seen in a television promotional advertisement with the same turban look.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in Raabta where he has been paired with Kriti Sanon. The two share an excellent on-screen chemistry. The two have even sparked rumours of dating each other, though both the actors have rubbished all the reports.

Aamir Khan was recently in Delhi to launch the biography of Asha Parekh. Aamir had exclusively confirmed to indianexpress.com that he is working on Thugs of Hindostan and has not signed any other project.

