Aamir Khan reveals his next project and it is raising a storm, watch trailer

Aamir Khan is raising a storm and it is about his next project, Toofan Alaya. It was being speculated for quite a while that Aamir was doing a Marathi project and he even left people impressed when he spoke in Marathi on a TV show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Well, we can confirm that the project is in Marathi and it has to do with a subject close to Aamir’s heart — water preservation. The show titled Toofan Alaya will talk about the situation of water in the state. Aamir will be seen with actor Jitendra Joshi on the show.

Hey guys, doing something major on all the Marathi channels. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/uYmd8FKOVH — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 6, 2017

There will be three teams on the show — Vidarbha Yoddha, Marathwada Veer and Paschim Maharashtra Mavale. Vidarbha Yoddha has Bharat Ganeshpure and Anita Date, Girish Kulkarni and Prateeksha Lonkar represent the Marathwada team and Sunil Barve and Sai Tamhankar make up Paschim Maharashtra Mavale.

Aamir debuted the first promo for the show and wrote, “Hey guys, doing something major on all the Marathi channels. Check it out.” The show is all set to begin on April 8.

Aamir Khan’s water conservative initiative named Paani Foundation. The actor has also said that he aims to make Maharashtra drought-free in the next five years. Speaking in 2016, Aamir had revealed, “This year we have been successful in our project in three talukas of State. Now next year, we would go for thirties and in next five years would try to reach almost all 358 talukas in 36 districts of the State. Our target is to make Maharashtra completely drought free in next five years.”

